BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co Ltd
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 800 million yuan ($118.77 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e5uNKr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7355 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless