BRIEF-Neuren Pharmaceuticals completes Phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome
* Neuren completes phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement on chinese medicine related projects with investment of 750 million yuan ($111.35 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ek7V7G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7355 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Neuren completes phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: