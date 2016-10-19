UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Cme Group Inc :
* Says effective November 6, 2016 for trade date November 7 and pending Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulatory review, it will list February 2018 contract month of four Live Cattle Futures and Options contracts
* Says the four contracts are: Live Cattle Futures, Live Cattle TAS Futures, Live Cattle Options, and Live Cattle Calendar Spread Options
* Previously, the Exchange temporarily delayed the listing schedule of additional months of the contracts; effective Oct. 2, the Exchange listed the December 2017 contract month of the contracts
* CME says the exchange will continue to delay listing subsequent contract months of the contracts at this time (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: