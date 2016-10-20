Oct 20 J Trust Co Ltd :

* Says Tokyo District Court orders Sentaku Shuppan K.K. and Jiro Yuasa, the president of Sentaku Shuppan, to pay 1.65 million yen to the co as well as money accruing therefrom at an annual interest rate of 5 percent during a period starting from Aug. 1, 2015 up to a date when the payment will be completed

* Says the co filed a lawsuit demanding compensation for damages and an apology advertisement on the monthly magazine "Sentaku" against Sentaku Shuppan K.K. and Jiro Yuasa as a defendant, regarding an article of the co posted on the August 2015 issue of "Sentaku"

