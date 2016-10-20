Oct 20 Zhejiang Aishida Electric Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 136.1 million yuan to 170.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 113.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from the domestic market and financial gains are the main reasons for the forecast

