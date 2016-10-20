Oct 20 Sourcenext Corp :

* Says it plans to sell "PDF Pen" at domestic under cooperation with the U.S.-based firm SmileOnMyMac,LLC dba Smile since November

* Says "PDF Pen" is the product of SmileOnMyMac,LLC dba Smile, which is PDF editing tools, available for Mac, iPad, and iPhone

