Oct 20 Hengxin Mobile Business Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 17.5 percent to 67 percent, or to be a loss of 2 million to a loss of 5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was a loss of 6.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Vyi2Yl

