Oct 20 S Mark Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue the 11th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 7 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity 8 percent for the bonds

* Says conversion price is 4,710 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AFClCN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)