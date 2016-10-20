Oct 20 Geeya Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 107.3 percent to 109 percent, or to be 6.9 million to 8.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was a loss of 94.5 million yuan

