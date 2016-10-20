Oct 20 Media Kobo Inc :

* Says its current top shareholder and president Kazuo Nagasawa cuts stake in co to 17.00 percent from 62.37 percent

* A Tokyo-based asset management firm, whose representative director is also Kazuo Nagasawa, raises stake in co to 45.37 percent from 0 percent, and will become the top shareholder of co

* Changes will occur on Oct. 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/T9uCiR

