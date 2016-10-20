Oct 20 Maoye Communication and Network Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 48 percent to 53 percent, or to be 170.2 million to 175.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 115 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G9AFQW

