Oct 20 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 957.1 million yuan to 1.20 billion yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 797.6 million yuan

* The reasons are optimized product and market structure, improved technology, strengthened internal management, as well as reduced overcapacity

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GikfC7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)