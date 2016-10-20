Oct 20 Diamond Dining Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 150,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,064 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 21

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WLXRyX

