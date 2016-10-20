Oct 20 Unity Opto Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$94.7 million in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Nov. 4

* Last date before book closure Nov. 7 with book closure period from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12

* Record date Nov. 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NViuw4

