Oct 20 Huayi Brothers Media Corp

* Says it sold 10 mln shares in Ourpalm at average 9.08 yuan ($1.35) per share on Oct 17

* Says Q3 net profit up 190.0 percent y/y at 319.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dQQCKS; bit.ly/2e9aQ5H

