UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 12.3 percent y/y at 271.6 million yuan ($40.31 million)
* Says it plans to buy 51 percent stake in South East Asia Domestic Appliances for S$382,500 ($275,417.63)
* Says it plans to invest 204 million yuan in equity investment fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eaS6oK; bit.ly/2eJKzwv; bit.ly/2eoxENc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7370 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 1.3888 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources