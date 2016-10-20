Oct 20 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 63 percent stake in cosmetics e-commerce retailer uco.com for 680.1 million yuan ($100.95 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 344.2 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2enp40d

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7370 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)