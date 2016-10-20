Oct 20 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Alpha Frontier valued at 30.5 billion yuan ($4.53 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e9xBWP

($1 = 6.7358 Chinese yuan renminbi)