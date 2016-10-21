Oct 21 Philippines' Global Ferronickel Holdings
Inc says in a statement
* Signs "memorandum of cooperation" with China's state-owned
Baiyin Nonferrous Group Co Ltd
* Baiyin may provide financing for Global Ferronickel's
Ipilan mine project in Palawan
* May partner with Baiyin on value-added downstream
projects, including stainless steel plant in Philippines
* Stainless steel plant will have 1 million tonnes annual
capacity using low-grade nickel
(Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)