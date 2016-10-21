Oct 21 Philippines' Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc says in a statement

* Signs "memorandum of cooperation" with China's state-owned Baiyin Nonferrous Group Co Ltd

* Baiyin may provide financing for Global Ferronickel's Ipilan mine project in Palawan

* May partner with Baiyin on value-added downstream projects, including stainless steel plant in Philippines

* Stainless steel plant will have 1 million tonnes annual capacity using low-grade nickel (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)