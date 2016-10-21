Oct 21 Kenedix Retail Reit Corp :
* Says it plans to issue first series and second series
unsecured REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen respectively via public
offering
* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100
yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says interest rate of 0.2 percent for the first series
bonds and of 0.6 percent for the second series bonds
* Says maturity on Oct. 29, 2021 for the first serious bonds
and on Oct. 30, 2026 for the second serious bonds
* Says subscription date on Oct. 21 and payment date on Oct.
31
* Says proceeds to be used to fund property acquisition and
loan repayment
