Oct 21 Kenedix Retail Reit Corp :

* Says it plans to issue first series and second series unsecured REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen respectively via public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 0.2 percent for the first series bonds and of 0.6 percent for the second series bonds

* Says maturity on Oct. 29, 2021 for the first serious bonds and on Oct. 30, 2026 for the second serious bonds

* Says subscription date on Oct. 21 and payment date on Oct. 31

* Says proceeds to be used to fund property acquisition and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3gHuke; goo.gl/7Iaz6J

