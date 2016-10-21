UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd :
* Says it signed cooperation agreement with a Shanghai-based cruise technology group company and a Shanghai-based shipping engineering company
* Says the three entities to cooperate on building of cruise and Integration of operational resources, etc
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lwMEm0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources