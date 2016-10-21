Oct 21 Zhejiang Meida Industrial Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 186.8 million yuan to 217.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 155.6 million yuan

* Comments that the R& D of new products and development of marketing are the main reasons for the forecast

