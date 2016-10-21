Oct 21 Kemen Noodle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 40 percent, or to be 108.2 million yuan to 151.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 108.2 million yuan

* Comments that increase in production capacity and marketing are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/d7WZr6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)