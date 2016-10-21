Oct 21 Henan Province Xixia Auto-Pump Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 57.5 percent to 92.5 percent, or to be 90 million yuan to 110 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 57.1 million yuan

* Comments that the adjustment of product structure, decreased financial costs and low raw materials are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/nuouzC

