Oct 21 Guangdong Jialong Food Co., Ltd.

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 39.6 million yuan to 47.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 39.6 million yuan

* Comments that development of new market and promotion of new products as well as cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

