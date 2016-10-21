Oct 21 Fujian Rongji Software Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 60 percent, or to be 17.4 million yuan to 25.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 15.8 million yuan

* Comments that stable development of the co's business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Fac78u

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)