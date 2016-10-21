Oct 21 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 80 percent, or to be 30.1 million yuan to 41.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 23.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased production capacity of unit is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/VF8uQW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)