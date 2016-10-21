Oct 21 Shandong Delisi Food :

* Sees net profit for 2016 down 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 11.3 million yuan to 22.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 22.6 million yuan

* Comments the high material prices and M&A projects in 2016 are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/W6XImW

