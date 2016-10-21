UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Guangzhou Zhujiang Brewery Co Ltd :
* Sees full year net profit to increase by 10 percent to 60 percent, or to be 91.5 million yuan to 133.0 million yuan
* Says 2015 net profit was 83.2 million yuan
* The reasons are increased sales revenue and nonrecurring income
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/psotBE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources