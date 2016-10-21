Oct 21 Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc
:
* Says co forms business alliance with Hokuhoku Financial
Group Inc
* Co sets up a wholly owned unit as preparatory company for
joint venture, and Hokuhoku Financial Group will inject capital
of 2.4 billion yen in the preparatory company via private
placement on Jan. 4, 2017, accordingly raising 60 percent stake
in it
* New JV named as Hokuhoku Tokai Tokyo Securities Co.,Ltd,
and Co and Hokuhoku Financial Group to hold a 40 percent stake
and a 60 percent stake in it respectively
* Says co will spin-off financial instruments business in
co's unit Tokai Tokyo Securities Co Ltd to the new JV, on Jan.
4, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GyegrM ;
goo.gl/G8QSdX ; goo.gl/tmvhoh
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)