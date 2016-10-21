Oct 21 Henan Xinye Textile Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 199.3 million yuan to 222.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 117.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales price of cotton, decreased costs and increased production are the main reasons for the forecast

