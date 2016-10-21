Oct 21 Marukyo Corp :

* Says its top shareholder Kimiyo Saita will cut stake in co to 9.63 percent from 17.50 percent and to be the fourth major shareholder

* Says its fourth major shareholder, a Fukuoka-based agency company, will raise stake in co to 14.82 percent from 6.95 percent and to be the top shareholder

* Changes will occur on Nov. 17

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HkgKO0

