Oct 21 Sakura KCS Corp :

* Says it entered into agreement with R&AC Co Ltd to form business and capital alliance

* Says two parties to cooperate in credit management business

* Says the co to raise 7.2 percent stake in R&AC Co Ltd for 20 million yen, up from 0 percent, on Oct. 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/j7uNGm

