Oct 21 Changzhou NRB :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 73 million yuan to 84 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 36.5 million yuan

* Comments the including new company into consolidated statements is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fCbQ4I

