Oct 21 Zhejiang Netsun :

* Sees net profit for 2016 down 40 percent to up 10 percent, or to be 10.9 million yuan to 19.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 18.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DPr7JN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)