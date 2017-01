Oct 21 China World Trade Center Co Ltd

* Says changes in property tax will reduce its 2016 after-tax profit by 50 million yuan ($7.40 million)

* Says changes in property tax will bring significant impact on its operating cash flow

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2emSS01

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7593 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)