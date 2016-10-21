Oct 21 Chengdu Hongqi Chain :

* Sees net profit for 2016 down 13 percent to up 3 percent, or to be 155.9 million yuan to 184.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 179.2 million yuan

* Comments the increased costs and income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ooBPM3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)