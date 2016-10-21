Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Yongyou Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says it and partners plan to set up buyout fund worth 12.25 billion yuan ($1.81 billion)
* Says it plans to invest 295.6 million yuan in payment platform firm for 85 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eAaBOZ; bit.ly/2eoTSlL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7613 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)