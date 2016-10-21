Oct 21 Henan Xinye Textile Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 70 percent to 90 percent, or to be 199.3 million to 222.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 117.2 million yuan

* Says that increased cotton prices and decreased cost of production are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sDNhmt

