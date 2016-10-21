Oct 21 Sou Yu Te Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned unit plans to set up supply chain management JV in Foshan with Zhuhai-based investment partnership

* Says the co to hold 51 percent stake in the JV

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 50 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/1E6MnL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)