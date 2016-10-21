UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Sou Yu Te Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned unit plans to set up supply chain management JV in Foshan with Zhuhai-based investment partnership
* Says the co to hold 51 percent stake in the JV
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 50 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/1E6MnL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources