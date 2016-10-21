Oct 21 Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 220 pct to 270 pct, or to be 119 million yuan to 137.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (37.2 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sale volume and RMB devaluation are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kjg0du

