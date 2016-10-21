UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 220 pct to 270 pct, or to be 119 million yuan to 137.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (37.2 million yuan)
* Comments that increased sale volume and RMB devaluation are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kjg0du
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources