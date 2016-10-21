Oct 21 Haoxiangni Jujube Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 21.6 million yuan to 23.2 million yuan, compared to net loss of 2015 (3.2 million yuan)

* Comments that business alliance with peer companies and improved sale channel layout are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MxrW6G

