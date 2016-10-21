Oct 21 Shenzhen Aisidi Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 27.99 percent to 56.44 percent, or to be 180 million yuan to 220 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (140.6 million yuan)

* Comments that optimized product structure and management cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rj5C4C

