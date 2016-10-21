UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Shenzhen Aisidi Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 27.99 percent to 56.44 percent, or to be 180 million yuan to 220 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (140.6 million yuan)
* Comments that optimized product structure and management cost control are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rj5C4C
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources