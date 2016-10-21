Oct 21 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 889 million yuan to 1.16 billion yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (889 million yuan)

* Comments that rapid development in core businesses as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lPqAt0

