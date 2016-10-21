Oct 21 CEFC Anhui International Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 108.56 percent to 158.43 percent, or to be 329.8 million yuan to 408.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (158.1 million yuan)

* Comments that increased revenue in energy, factoring and rubber business as the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tZ5WCv

