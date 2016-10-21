UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on Oct 24
* Says it aims to raise up to 9.0 billion yuan ($1.33 billion) in private placement of shares
* Says proceeds to fund stake acqusition, projects in new zealand and domestic dairy projects
* Says part of proceeds to fund acquisition of 37 percent stake in China Shengmu Organic Milk
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2esMTEI; bit.ly/2epqdZT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7630 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources