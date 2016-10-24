Oct 24 AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent, or to be 391.4 million to 538.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 489.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TnRVD0

