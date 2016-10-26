Oct 26 Shanghai Xujiahui Commercial Co., Ltd. :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -15 percent to 15 percent, or to be 215.2 million yuan to 291.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 253.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZBKnlI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)