Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 352.0 million yuan to 440.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 293.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from the main business and decreased the costs of operation are the main reasons for the forecast

