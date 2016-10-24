Oct 24 Yunnan Xiyi Industry Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 5 million yuan to 8 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 31.2 million yuan

* Comments that increase in the main business, decreased costs and subsidy from the government are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fjF99T

