UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Yunnan Xiyi Industry Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 5 million yuan to 8 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 was 31.2 million yuan
* Comments that increase in the main business, decreased costs and subsidy from the government are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fjF99T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources